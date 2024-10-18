Left Menu

Odisha Shocking: Father's Heinous Betrayal Uncovered

In a disturbing case in Rourkela city, Odisha Police arrested a man for allegedly exploiting his minor daughter. Charged under the POCSO Act, he remains in jail after bail denial. The incident came to light when the victim's sister and uncle filed a police complaint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rourkela | Updated: 18-10-2024 23:05 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 23:05 IST
In a harrowing case from Rourkela city, the Odisha Police have apprehended a man accused of the appalling crime of sexually exploiting his teenage daughter.

The case has been registered under the BNS and the POCSO Act, and the suspect faces jail after his plea for bail was denied by the judicial system.

The alleged abuse, reportedly ongoing for a year, surfaced when the victim's elder sister and uncle bravely lodged a complaint with the local police, leading to the arrest.

