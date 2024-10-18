Odisha Shocking: Father's Heinous Betrayal Uncovered

In a harrowing case from Rourkela city, the Odisha Police have apprehended a man accused of the appalling crime of sexually exploiting his teenage daughter.

The case has been registered under the BNS and the POCSO Act, and the suspect faces jail after his plea for bail was denied by the judicial system.

The alleged abuse, reportedly ongoing for a year, surfaced when the victim's elder sister and uncle bravely lodged a complaint with the local police, leading to the arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)