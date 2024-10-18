Uttar Pradesh Police Intensifies Crackdown Amid Communal Unrest

Amid growing tensions in Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh Police have intensified their crackdown, arresting an additional 26 individuals linked to recent communal violence. This brings the total number of arrests to 87, as per official reports.

In response to the unrest, security measures were heightened for Friday prayers at various mosques across the district. While the district slowly returned to normalcy, Maharajganj remains tense following the violence's outbreak earlier this week.

The violence erupted after Ram Gopal Mishra, 22, was fatally shot during a dispute over loud music near a worship site. The incident sparked a series of violent acts, prompting law enforcement to register 11 FIRs and conduct widespread arrests. High-profile police officials have been suspended due to the unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)