Uttar Pradesh Police Intensifies Crackdown Amid Communal Unrest
The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested 87 suspects following communal violence in Maharajganj that began with an inter-faith dispute. The unrest, which included arson and vandalism, led to heightened security and internet suspension. High-profile suspensions have occurred as investigations continue.
- Country:
- India
Amid growing tensions in Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh Police have intensified their crackdown, arresting an additional 26 individuals linked to recent communal violence. This brings the total number of arrests to 87, as per official reports.
In response to the unrest, security measures were heightened for Friday prayers at various mosques across the district. While the district slowly returned to normalcy, Maharajganj remains tense following the violence's outbreak earlier this week.
The violence erupted after Ram Gopal Mishra, 22, was fatally shot during a dispute over loud music near a worship site. The incident sparked a series of violent acts, prompting law enforcement to register 11 FIRs and conduct widespread arrests. High-profile police officials have been suspended due to the unrest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttar Pradesh
- communal violence
- Maharajganj
- arrests
- police
- security
- unrest
- Mishra
- interfaith
- Siddiqui
ALSO READ
Australia Steps Up Security Ahead of Pro-Palestine Rallies
Horrific Assault in Pune: Police Launch Massive Hunt
IronNet: A Tale of Sky-High Promises and a Hard Cybersecurity Crash
UAE and Russia Strengthen Ties in Police and Security Cooperation
Tirupati Laddu row: SIT shall also include two officers from Andhra Pradesh Police, one senior FSSAI official, says SC.