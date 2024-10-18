Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Police Intensifies Crackdown Amid Communal Unrest

The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested 87 suspects following communal violence in Maharajganj that began with an inter-faith dispute. The unrest, which included arson and vandalism, led to heightened security and internet suspension. High-profile suspensions have occurred as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 18-10-2024 23:55 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 23:55 IST
Uttar Pradesh Police Intensifies Crackdown Amid Communal Unrest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid growing tensions in Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh Police have intensified their crackdown, arresting an additional 26 individuals linked to recent communal violence. This brings the total number of arrests to 87, as per official reports.

In response to the unrest, security measures were heightened for Friday prayers at various mosques across the district. While the district slowly returned to normalcy, Maharajganj remains tense following the violence's outbreak earlier this week.

The violence erupted after Ram Gopal Mishra, 22, was fatally shot during a dispute over loud music near a worship site. The incident sparked a series of violent acts, prompting law enforcement to register 11 FIRs and conduct widespread arrests. High-profile police officials have been suspended due to the unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Surge in Homebuilding Amid Economic Uncertainty

A Surge in Homebuilding Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
2
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
3
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
4
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024