Missile Strikes Residential Area in Odesa

Late on Friday, a Russian missile struck a residential area in Ukraine's Black Sea port city of Odesa, igniting a fire but fortunately resulting in no casualties, according to officials.

As reported by an official city Telegram channel, the attack caused damage to a three-storey building and 10 private homes. Emergency services swiftly arrived at the scene to manage the situation. There has been no independent verification of these reports.

This incident comes amid a series of intensified Russian attacks on Odesa and its port facilities in recent times, highlighting escalating regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)