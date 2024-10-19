Left Menu

Missile Strikes Residential Area in Odesa

A Russian missile hit a residential district in Odesa, Ukraine, causing fire and building damage but no casualties. Ten private homes and a three-storey building were affected. Emergency services responded promptly. This attack highlights a trend of increased Russian aggression towards Odesa's port facilities in recent weeks.

Missile Strikes Residential Area in Odesa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Late on Friday, a Russian missile struck a residential area in Ukraine's Black Sea port city of Odesa, igniting a fire but fortunately resulting in no casualties, according to officials.

As reported by an official city Telegram channel, the attack caused damage to a three-storey building and 10 private homes. Emergency services swiftly arrived at the scene to manage the situation. There has been no independent verification of these reports.

This incident comes amid a series of intensified Russian attacks on Odesa and its port facilities in recent times, highlighting escalating regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

