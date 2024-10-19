Left Menu

Maharashtra Cracks Down on Fake News Amid Elections

The Chief Electoral Officer of Maharashtra has issued notices to social media platforms to remove 1,752 fake news posts while assembly elections approach. Many posts have been taken down, and violations of the election code are being actively addressed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-10-2024 08:39 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 08:39 IST
The Chief Electoral Officer of Maharashtra has intensified efforts to ensure a fair election process by targeting fake news on social media platforms. Notices have been sent to remove 1,752 posts deemed misleading and aimed at voter confusion.

According to an official release, over 300 posts were swiftly deleted following the intervention of the poll body. The action is backed by section 79(3)(b) of the Information Technology Act, empowering law enforcement to demand the removal of unlawful content.

As the assembly elections approach on November 20, efforts continue to maintain election integrity with strict monitoring of online content and code of conduct compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

