Maharashtra Cracks Down on Fake News Amid Elections

The Chief Electoral Officer of Maharashtra has intensified efforts to ensure a fair election process by targeting fake news on social media platforms. Notices have been sent to remove 1,752 posts deemed misleading and aimed at voter confusion.

According to an official release, over 300 posts were swiftly deleted following the intervention of the poll body. The action is backed by section 79(3)(b) of the Information Technology Act, empowering law enforcement to demand the removal of unlawful content.

As the assembly elections approach on November 20, efforts continue to maintain election integrity with strict monitoring of online content and code of conduct compliance.

