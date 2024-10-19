Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Congress MLA's Alleged Remarks

A case against Congress MLA Babu Jandel has been registered in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly insulting Lord Shiva, inciting outrage among Hindus. The FIR follows protests by VHP workers demanding legal action. Jandel claims the controversial video was doctored to damage his reputation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 19-10-2024 11:31 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 10:18 IST
In Madhya Pradesh, Congress MLA Babu Jandel finds himself embroiled in controversy following allegations of making derogatory remarks against Lord Shiva. A case was registered at Indore's Tukoganj police station, according to officials.

The legal action stems from a complaint by Anil Naidu of the Vishva Hindu Parishad's Malwa Prant legal cell. Naidu claims Jandel's comments, disseminated via a video on social media, hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus across the country.

Jandel has categorically denied the accusations, asserting that the video was manipulated to smear his reputation. Meanwhile, protests by VHP workers put pressure on authorities until a formal case was filed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

