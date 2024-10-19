Controversy Erupts Over Congress MLA's Alleged Remarks

In Madhya Pradesh, Congress MLA Babu Jandel finds himself embroiled in controversy following allegations of making derogatory remarks against Lord Shiva. A case was registered at Indore's Tukoganj police station, according to officials.

The legal action stems from a complaint by Anil Naidu of the Vishva Hindu Parishad's Malwa Prant legal cell. Naidu claims Jandel's comments, disseminated via a video on social media, hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus across the country.

Jandel has categorically denied the accusations, asserting that the video was manipulated to smear his reputation. Meanwhile, protests by VHP workers put pressure on authorities until a formal case was filed.

