VHP Protests Karnataka's Minority Reservation Policy in Public Contracts

In response to Karnataka's recent decision to implement a four percent reservation for minorities in public contract tenders, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) voiced significant opposition on Tuesday. VHP representatives, including Yelahanka's president Ratnakar Bhat, criticized the move as unconstitutional, arguing it paves the way for religion-based contracting, a practice barred by the Supreme Court. Bhat classified the move as an example of 'appeasement politics'.

Amidst the protest, Bajrang Dal's Anil Kumar likened the Congress government to the 'Muslim League', citing an anti-Hindu agenda since it assumed power. These protests come after the state's cabinet approved an amendment to the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement (KTPP) Act. The amendment, authorized during a VIP meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, intends to offer preferential treatment to minority contractors by reserving a portion of public tenders for them.

Defending the decision, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar clarified that the policy embraces not only Muslims but all minority groups and backward classes. State Minister Ramalinga Reddy further emphasized its inclusive nature, noting that five to six minority communities stand to benefit, countering the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) criticisms against it.

(With inputs from agencies.)