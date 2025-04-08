Left Menu

VHP Protests Karnataka's Minority Reservation Policy in Public Contracts

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) staged protests against Karnataka's decision to allocate a four percent reservation to minorities in public contracts, calling it unconstitutional. The policy aims to include minority communities in tenders, sparking controversy over its perceived religious bias, while the government insists on broader inclusivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 19:07 IST
VHP Protests Karnataka's Minority Reservation Policy in Public Contracts
VHP stages protest in Karnataka. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In response to Karnataka's recent decision to implement a four percent reservation for minorities in public contract tenders, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) voiced significant opposition on Tuesday. VHP representatives, including Yelahanka's president Ratnakar Bhat, criticized the move as unconstitutional, arguing it paves the way for religion-based contracting, a practice barred by the Supreme Court. Bhat classified the move as an example of 'appeasement politics'.

Amidst the protest, Bajrang Dal's Anil Kumar likened the Congress government to the 'Muslim League', citing an anti-Hindu agenda since it assumed power. These protests come after the state's cabinet approved an amendment to the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement (KTPP) Act. The amendment, authorized during a VIP meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, intends to offer preferential treatment to minority contractors by reserving a portion of public tenders for them.

Defending the decision, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar clarified that the policy embraces not only Muslims but all minority groups and backward classes. State Minister Ramalinga Reddy further emphasized its inclusive nature, noting that five to six minority communities stand to benefit, countering the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) criticisms against it.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025