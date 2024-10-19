Left Menu

Abandoned Infant Rescued Near Temple

In Bhiwandi town, Maharashtra, a newborn baby boy was discovered abandoned in bushes near a temple. Passersby alerted local police, who have since launched an investigation under section 93 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, focusing on child abandonment.

Updated: 19-10-2024 12:32 IST
In a concerning incident in Bhiwandi town, Maharashtra, a newborn baby boy was found abandoned in the underbrush near a local temple. The discovery was made on Thursday morning by attentive passersby, prompting immediate contact with law enforcement authorities.

Upon arrival, police officers registered a case against unknown individuals. They are proceeding with investigations under section 93 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, which addresses the exposure and abandonment of a child under 12 years by a parent or guardian.

Efforts are ongoing to locate the responsible parties, as the incident has sparked significant concern within the local community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

