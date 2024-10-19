Abandoned Infant Rescued Near Temple
In Bhiwandi town, Maharashtra, a newborn baby boy was discovered abandoned in bushes near a temple. Passersby alerted local police, who have since launched an investigation under section 93 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, focusing on child abandonment.
- Country:
- India
In a concerning incident in Bhiwandi town, Maharashtra, a newborn baby boy was found abandoned in the underbrush near a local temple. The discovery was made on Thursday morning by attentive passersby, prompting immediate contact with law enforcement authorities.
Upon arrival, police officers registered a case against unknown individuals. They are proceeding with investigations under section 93 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, which addresses the exposure and abandonment of a child under 12 years by a parent or guardian.
Efforts are ongoing to locate the responsible parties, as the incident has sparked significant concern within the local community.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Orders Independent Probe into Tirumala Temple Prasadam Allegations
Supreme Court Initiates Independent Probe Into Tirumala Temple Laddu Scandal
Delhi High Court Demands Accountability After Tragic Incident at Kalkaji Temple
Bomb Scare Unsettles Bengaluru: An Intense Police Investigation
Sacred Temple Offering Scandal: Investigation Ordered