Abandoned Infant Rescued Near Temple

In a concerning incident in Bhiwandi town, Maharashtra, a newborn baby boy was found abandoned in the underbrush near a local temple. The discovery was made on Thursday morning by attentive passersby, prompting immediate contact with law enforcement authorities.

Upon arrival, police officers registered a case against unknown individuals. They are proceeding with investigations under section 93 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, which addresses the exposure and abandonment of a child under 12 years by a parent or guardian.

Efforts are ongoing to locate the responsible parties, as the incident has sparked significant concern within the local community.

