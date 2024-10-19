Left Menu

ED Sets Human-Centric Guidelines on Summons Protocol

The Enforcement Directorate issued guidelines to prevent questioning at late hours after a Bombay HC directive. The rules aim at humane treatment during investigations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. They emphasize prompt examination timings, minimizing delays, and offer provisions for handling special cases and digital threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2024 12:52 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 12:52 IST
ED Sets Human-Centric Guidelines on Summons Protocol
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has released a directive to prevent the questioning of individuals at 'unearthly' hours, following a recent Bombay High Court order. This new protocol is aimed at ensuring humane treatment during investigations.

The procedural update, issued on October 11, comes after the ED faced criticism for keeping a 64-year-old petitioner waiting overnight for interrogation. The court highlighted the infringement of basic human rights, stressing the need for timely and respectful investigations.

Under the new circular, officers must prepare thoroughly before summoning an individual, conducting examinations within official hours. Exceptions can be made if there's credible evidence suggesting the potential destruction or concealment of criminal proceeds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

