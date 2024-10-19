ED Sets Human-Centric Guidelines on Summons Protocol

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has released a directive to prevent the questioning of individuals at 'unearthly' hours, following a recent Bombay High Court order. This new protocol is aimed at ensuring humane treatment during investigations.

The procedural update, issued on October 11, comes after the ED faced criticism for keeping a 64-year-old petitioner waiting overnight for interrogation. The court highlighted the infringement of basic human rights, stressing the need for timely and respectful investigations.

Under the new circular, officers must prepare thoroughly before summoning an individual, conducting examinations within official hours. Exceptions can be made if there's credible evidence suggesting the potential destruction or concealment of criminal proceeds.

