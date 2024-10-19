Left Menu

Corruption Charges Ignite Fire NOC Scandal in Rajkot

A sales executive, Kaushik Piprotar, was arrested for allegedly accepting a Rs 30,000 bribe to secure a fire NOC for a property expo in Rajkot. The Anti-Corruption Bureau apprehended Piprotar after he demanded the bribe from a complainant to leverage his alleged connections with local fire department officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajkot | Updated: 19-10-2024 13:39 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 13:39 IST
Corruption Charges Ignite Fire NOC Scandal in Rajkot
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a noteworthy move against corruption, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has apprehended a sales executive named Kaushik Piprotar for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000. This transaction was reportedly intended to secure a fire safety non-objection certificate (NOC) from the Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC).

The bribe was meant for a structure being erected for a property expo in Rajkot. According to ACB officials, Piprotar claimed he could expedite the process through his supposed connections within the RMC's fire department. The complainant, unwilling to pay the bribe, reported the matter to the ACB, which subsequently laid a trap and caught Piprotar in the act.

This incident follows a similar case where the former acting chief fire officer of RMC was caught accepting a substantial bribe for issuing a fire NOC. The RMC's fire department has previously faced criticism following a tragic game zone fire that led to numerous arrests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024