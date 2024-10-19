Corruption Charges Ignite Fire NOC Scandal in Rajkot

In a noteworthy move against corruption, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has apprehended a sales executive named Kaushik Piprotar for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000. This transaction was reportedly intended to secure a fire safety non-objection certificate (NOC) from the Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC).

The bribe was meant for a structure being erected for a property expo in Rajkot. According to ACB officials, Piprotar claimed he could expedite the process through his supposed connections within the RMC's fire department. The complainant, unwilling to pay the bribe, reported the matter to the ACB, which subsequently laid a trap and caught Piprotar in the act.

This incident follows a similar case where the former acting chief fire officer of RMC was caught accepting a substantial bribe for issuing a fire NOC. The RMC's fire department has previously faced criticism following a tragic game zone fire that led to numerous arrests.

(With inputs from agencies.)