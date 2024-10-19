Tragedy Strikes in Bihar: Six Pedestrians Killed by Speeding SUV
A tragic accident occurred in Bihar's Banka district when six pedestrians were run over by a speeding SUV. Four died instantly, while two succumbed to injuries in the hospital. The driver fled the scene. Local authorities are investigating, and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed his condolences.
In a tragic incident in Bihar's Banka district, six pedestrians lost their lives after being run over by a speeding SUV on Friday evening, according to local police reports.
The accident occurred near Nagardih crossing in the Fullidumar police station area around 8:30 p.m., where four individuals were declared dead at the scene and two others succumbed to their injuries during hospital treatment.
Sub-Divisional Police Officer Bipin Bihari announced that an investigation is underway as the driver fled after the crash. Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed deep sorrow over this devastating incident.
