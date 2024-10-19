Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Bihar: Six Pedestrians Killed by Speeding SUV

A tragic accident occurred in Bihar's Banka district when six pedestrians were run over by a speeding SUV. Four died instantly, while two succumbed to injuries in the hospital. The driver fled the scene. Local authorities are investigating, and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed his condolences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Banka | Updated: 19-10-2024 14:25 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 14:25 IST
Tragedy Strikes in Bihar: Six Pedestrians Killed by Speeding SUV
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Bihar's Banka district, six pedestrians lost their lives after being run over by a speeding SUV on Friday evening, according to local police reports.

The accident occurred near Nagardih crossing in the Fullidumar police station area around 8:30 p.m., where four individuals were declared dead at the scene and two others succumbed to their injuries during hospital treatment.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer Bipin Bihari announced that an investigation is underway as the driver fled after the crash. Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed deep sorrow over this devastating incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024