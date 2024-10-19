Push for Parliamentary Oversight of India's Intelligence Agencies Heats Up
Congress leader Manish Tewari advocates for legislation ensuring parliamentary oversight of India's intelligence agencies following recent controversies. His private bill addresses the need for transparency and regulation of agencies like IB and R&AW. The proposed framework aims to balance security needs and individual privacy rights.
Congress leader Manish Tewari has reignited the debate about the urgent need for parliamentary oversight of India's intelligence agencies. Stemming from recent allegations from the US and Canada, Tewari is calling for a legislative framework to ensure transparency and accountability.
The controversies have revitalized attention on his private bill proposing a National Intelligence Tribunal. This legislation aims to probe complaints against agencies like the Intelligence Bureau and the Research and Analysis Wing, enhancing control over their operations both within and beyond Indian borders.
Other key elements of the proposal include establishing a National Intelligence and Security Oversight Committee and an Intelligence Ombudsman to strengthen governance. As tensions with other nations persist, Tewari's push highlights a pressing need to balance security and individual privacy through formal safeguards.
(With inputs from agencies.)
