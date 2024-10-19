Empowering Courtrooms: A Call for Inclusive Language and Justice

The Chief Justice of India, D Y Chandrachud, made a strong case for eliminating derogatory language in courtrooms, especially language targeting women and marginalized communities. Speaking at an event in North Goa, CJI Chandrachud highlighted complaints from women judicial officers about derogatory words from some administrative members.

He stressed the necessity of choosing precise, respectful language that aligns with democratic values and warned against language that perpetuates stereotypes. The CJI urged the adoption of a legal lexicon that doesn't reinforce outdated societal norms.

Furthermore, Chandrachud announced the Supreme Court's initiative to translate judgments into regional languages, promoting broader access to legal resources. He also emphasized the importance of judges being sensitive to societal realities in their pursuit of justice.

