Empowering Courtrooms: A Call for Inclusive Language and Justice

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud emphasized the need for respectful and inclusive language in courtrooms, especially towards women and marginalized communities. Speaking at the North Goa District Courts Complex, he highlighted efforts to democratize legal access and the importance of translating judgments into regional languages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 19-10-2024 17:36 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 17:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Chief Justice of India, D Y Chandrachud, made a strong case for eliminating derogatory language in courtrooms, especially language targeting women and marginalized communities. Speaking at an event in North Goa, CJI Chandrachud highlighted complaints from women judicial officers about derogatory words from some administrative members.

He stressed the necessity of choosing precise, respectful language that aligns with democratic values and warned against language that perpetuates stereotypes. The CJI urged the adoption of a legal lexicon that doesn't reinforce outdated societal norms.

Furthermore, Chandrachud announced the Supreme Court's initiative to translate judgments into regional languages, promoting broader access to legal resources. He also emphasized the importance of judges being sensitive to societal realities in their pursuit of justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

