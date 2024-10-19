Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Palghar: Two-Year-Old Killed in Hit-and-Run

A tragic incident occurred in Maharashtra's Palghar district where a two-year-old boy named Gurunath Wagh was killed in a hit-and-run accident outside his home in Kadivali village. Authorities have registered a case and are working to locate the unidentified vehicle and driver responsible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 19-10-2024 17:59 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 17:59 IST
Tragedy Strikes Palghar: Two-Year-Old Killed in Hit-and-Run
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating hit-and-run incident claimed the life of a two-year-old boy in Maharashtra's Palghar district. According to officials, the tragedy unfolded on Thursday evening outside the boy's home in Kadivali village, Wada taluka.

The young victim, identified as Gurunath Wagh, was struck by an unidentified vehicle that fled the scene immediately after the accident. The Wada police have registered an official case invoking the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Motor Vehicles Act in response to the incident.

Efforts are actively underway by law enforcement to track down the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run and identify its driver. The police urge any witnesses or individuals with information to come forward to aid in the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024