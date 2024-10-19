Tragedy Strikes Palghar: Two-Year-Old Killed in Hit-and-Run
A tragic incident occurred in Maharashtra's Palghar district where a two-year-old boy named Gurunath Wagh was killed in a hit-and-run accident outside his home in Kadivali village. Authorities have registered a case and are working to locate the unidentified vehicle and driver responsible.
- Country:
- India
A devastating hit-and-run incident claimed the life of a two-year-old boy in Maharashtra's Palghar district. According to officials, the tragedy unfolded on Thursday evening outside the boy's home in Kadivali village, Wada taluka.
The young victim, identified as Gurunath Wagh, was struck by an unidentified vehicle that fled the scene immediately after the accident. The Wada police have registered an official case invoking the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Motor Vehicles Act in response to the incident.
Efforts are actively underway by law enforcement to track down the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run and identify its driver. The police urge any witnesses or individuals with information to come forward to aid in the ongoing investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Govinda Safe After Accidental Shooting
Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Rathod Survives Car Accident Unscathed
Tragic Train Accident Disrupts Italian Rail Services Again
Bomb Scare Unsettles Bengaluru: An Intense Police Investigation
Volvo's Tariff Tango: Navigating EU-China Electric Vehicle Trade Tensions