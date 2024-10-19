Tragedy Strikes Palghar: Two-Year-Old Killed in Hit-and-Run

A devastating hit-and-run incident claimed the life of a two-year-old boy in Maharashtra's Palghar district. According to officials, the tragedy unfolded on Thursday evening outside the boy's home in Kadivali village, Wada taluka.

The young victim, identified as Gurunath Wagh, was struck by an unidentified vehicle that fled the scene immediately after the accident. The Wada police have registered an official case invoking the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Motor Vehicles Act in response to the incident.

Efforts are actively underway by law enforcement to track down the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run and identify its driver. The police urge any witnesses or individuals with information to come forward to aid in the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)