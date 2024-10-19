Left Menu

Celebrating Valor: Manipur Police Marks 133rd Raising Day

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh praised the state's police force during the 133rd Raising Day celebrations. His message celebrated their courage, integrity, and commitment to duty. Singh encouraged continued dedication and service from all officers and personnel as they commemorate their long-standing history of excellence.

On Saturday, Manipur celebrated the 133rd Raising Day of its police force. Chief Minister N Biren Singh lauded the officers, emphasizing their courage, integrity, and commitment to duty. The event underscored the force's long history of service.

Singh conveyed his heartfelt congratulations to all brave police officers and personnel through a message on X, highlighting their achievements and encouraging them to maintain their dedication in future service.

As the Manipur Police mark this significant milestone, Singh's address honored the enduring values that define their work and spirit, urging them to continue their invaluable contributions to the state's safety and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

