Chaos in Gaza: Leaflets Warn of Escalating Conflict

In a significant escalation, Israeli planes distributed leaflets over southern Gaza this Saturday. The leaflets portrayed the deceased Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar alongside a declarative message: 'Hamas will no longer rule Gaza.' This message echoes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's recent statements.

Coinciding with these measures, Israeli military strikes have intensified, resulting in the deaths of at least 32 individuals across Gaza, as reported by Palestinian health authorities. The drawn-out siege has particularly impacted hospitals in Jabalia, further straining resources and exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

Meanwhile, reports from Gaza detail numerous civilian casualties throughout the region, including a deadly airstrike in the Al-Maghzai camp and ongoing conflicts around historic camps like Jabalia. Despite Israeli claims of targeting only Hamas operatives, civilian infrastructure, including medical facilities, continues to suffer under the siege.

(With inputs from agencies.)