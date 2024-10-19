Left Menu

Chaos in Gaza: Leaflets Warn of Escalating Conflict

Israeli aircraft distributed leaflets over southern Gaza, emphasizing that 'Hamas will no longer rule Gaza.' This action, mirroring Prime Minister Netanyahu's rhetoric, coincides with ongoing Israeli military operations that have resulted in significant casualties and a tightened siege around Gaza, particularly affecting hospitals and civilian areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-10-2024 18:53 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 18:53 IST
Chaos in Gaza: Leaflets Warn of Escalating Conflict

In a significant escalation, Israeli planes distributed leaflets over southern Gaza this Saturday. The leaflets portrayed the deceased Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar alongside a declarative message: 'Hamas will no longer rule Gaza.' This message echoes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's recent statements.

Coinciding with these measures, Israeli military strikes have intensified, resulting in the deaths of at least 32 individuals across Gaza, as reported by Palestinian health authorities. The drawn-out siege has particularly impacted hospitals in Jabalia, further straining resources and exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

Meanwhile, reports from Gaza detail numerous civilian casualties throughout the region, including a deadly airstrike in the Al-Maghzai camp and ongoing conflicts around historic camps like Jabalia. Despite Israeli claims of targeting only Hamas operatives, civilian infrastructure, including medical facilities, continues to suffer under the siege.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024