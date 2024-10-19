Tragic End: 20-Year-Old Found Dead in Jhalawar

In a tragic discovery, the body of Abhishek Soni, a 20-year-old preparing for competitive exams, was found on a Jhalawar roadside in Rajasthan, police confirmed on Saturday.

Preliminary investigations suggest suicide, despite the absence of a note. Soni was located unconscious near his parked motorcycle between Jhalawar and Jhalrapatan on Friday evening. Although he was rushed to a hospital, he was pronounced dead upon arrival, stated Deputy Superintendent of Police Harshraj Singh.

As the community reels from the news, authorities continue their investigation, including analysis of Soni's mobile call records. The post-mortem report is awaited to confirm the cause of death, potentially linked to poison, indicated by froth at the mouth.

