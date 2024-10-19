Left Menu

Tragic End: 20-Year-Old Found Dead in Jhalawar

The body of 20-year-old Abhishek Soni was found with froth at his mouth in Jhalawar, Rajasthan. Police suspect suicide despite no note being found. Soni, who was preparing for exams, went missing after leaving for class. Investigations continue as police await the post-mortem report and phone records.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 19-10-2024 19:10 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 19:10 IST
Tragic End: 20-Year-Old Found Dead in Jhalawar
youth
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic discovery, the body of Abhishek Soni, a 20-year-old preparing for competitive exams, was found on a Jhalawar roadside in Rajasthan, police confirmed on Saturday.

Preliminary investigations suggest suicide, despite the absence of a note. Soni was located unconscious near his parked motorcycle between Jhalawar and Jhalrapatan on Friday evening. Although he was rushed to a hospital, he was pronounced dead upon arrival, stated Deputy Superintendent of Police Harshraj Singh.

As the community reels from the news, authorities continue their investigation, including analysis of Soni's mobile call records. The post-mortem report is awaited to confirm the cause of death, potentially linked to poison, indicated by froth at the mouth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024