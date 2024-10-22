Supreme Court Shields Malayalam Actor Siddique in Rape Case
The Supreme Court has extended interim protection from arrest for Malayalam actor Siddique in a rape case. Siddique has filed a rejoinder affidavit countering claims by Kerala police about non-cooperation and evidence tampering. He alleges a campaign of false accusations against him since 2019.
The Supreme Court has extended the interim protection against arrest granted to Malayalam film actor Siddique in connection with an alleged rape case until further notice.
A judicial bench comprising Justices Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma permitted Siddique to submit a rejoinder affidavit responding to the status report submitted by the Kerala police, which accused him of obstructing the investigation.
Siddique claims full cooperation with the police, despite accusations of destroying evidence, and asserts that the charges are part of a prolonged harassment campaign initiated since 2019.
