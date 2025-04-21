Left Menu

Spy Chief's Affidavit Sparks Political Storm in Israel

The head of Shin Bet, Ronen Bar, claims Prime Minister Netanyahu tried to dismiss him for refusing to spy on protesters and disrupt Netanyahu's trial. The Supreme Court suspended the dismissal amid protests and accusations of undermining democracy. Bar also cited security failures and controversies within the government.

In an explosive affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court, Ronen Bar, head of Israel's Shin Bet, accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of initiating his dismissal due to personal loyalty issues rather than professional incompetence. Bar refused demands to spy on protesters and disrupt Netanyahu's corruption trial, allegations Netanyahu's office denies, branding the affidavit as "full of lies."

The Supreme Court has temporarily blocked Netanyahu's decision, stirring nationwide protests and debates on governance. Critics express concerns about the erosion of state institutions and potential threats to democracy. Netanyahu's Likud party has levelled accusations against Bar, suggesting an internal sabotage within Shin Bet.

The controversy also involves alleged connections between Netanyahu's aides and Qatar, as well as Shin Bet's failure to prevent a deadly attack in October. Bar has acknowledged some agency shortcomings but argued the push for his removal started long before these events and promised to step down before term end. While the Supreme Court analyzes legal challenges, the political tensions in Israel continue to escalate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

