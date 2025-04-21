Left Menu

Supreme Court Grants Interim Protection to Ex-IAS Probationer Puja Khedkar

The Supreme Court directed ex-IAS probationer Puja Khedkar to cooperate with Delhi Police's investigation concerning her misuse of OBC and disability quotas in the UPSC exam. Khedkar has interim protection from arrest until May 21. The court urged expedited probe completion, emphasizing her custodial interrogation necessity, despite her bail's prior rejection.

Updated: 21-04-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 18:59 IST
Supreme Court Grants Interim Protection to Ex-IAS Probationer Puja Khedkar
On Monday, the Supreme Court instructed former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar to present herself before Delhi Police amidst allegations of cheating in the civil services examination.

Khedkar, accused of misusing OBC and disability benefits, has been granted interim protection from coercive actions until May 21, as the court presses for an accelerated investigation.

While Khedkar refutes the accusations, the case highlights potential systemic manipulation, prompting the UPSC and Delhi Police's legal actions, including an FIR against her.

(With inputs from agencies.)

