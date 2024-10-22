Left Menu

Delhi High Court Upholds Denial of Bail for Shahrukh Pathan in 2020 Riots Case

The Delhi High Court has refused bail to Shahrukh Pathan, who allegedly aimed a gun at a policeman during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots. Pathan's counsel challenged a previous bail denial, citing prolonged custody, but the court held firm. Pathan faces charges, including attempted murder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2024 17:26 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 17:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday declined to grant bail to Shahrukh Pathan, accused of pointing a gun at a policeman during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots. Pathan's appeal followed the trial court's initial refusal in December 2021.

Pathan's legal representative argued that his client faced an attempted murder accusation for allegedly brandishing a pistol and firing at a Delhi Police head constable, which carries up to a 10-year sentence. Notably, Pathan has been detained for over four years.

An ongoing trial still awaits testimony from about 90 witnesses. Arrested in March 2020, Pathan remains in custody. The 2020 clashes led to 53 deaths and numerous injuries, with Pathan facing multiple charges alongside others involved in the riots.

(With inputs from agencies.)

