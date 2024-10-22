Historic Medical College Under Scrutiny for Unauthorized Halloween Bash
An inquiry is underway into an unauthorized Halloween party held by the Jain Social Group at the historic King Edward Medical School building. The incident, which took place in the Government Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College's 150-year-old campus, allegedly involved lewd imagery and inappropriate slogans.
Police are investigating an unauthorized Halloween party hosted by the Jain Social Group at the King Edward Medical School building, part of the Government Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College campus.
The nearly 150-year-old structure became the center of controversy after teachers and alumni reported lewd imagery and objectionable slogans, demanding legal action against organizers.
Officials have requested information from the medical college administration. Dean Dr. Sanjay Dixit denied permitting the event, while police continue to seek details on the organizers and the building's security arrangements.
