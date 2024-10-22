Left Menu

Gang of Car Thieves Nabbed After Police Shootout in Mehrauli

Four individuals, part of an auto-theft gang, were arrested after a police chase and shootout in Mehrauli. Led by Farman, the gang has been linked to over 50 car thefts across Delhi and its vicinity. They used advanced tools to forge keys, selling stolen vehicles in Meerut.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2024 19:42 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 19:42 IST
Gang of Car Thieves Nabbed After Police Shootout in Mehrauli
Four individuals allegedly involved in a car theft operation were apprehended following a police confrontation in Mehrauli, officials reported on Tuesday. The arrest came after a brief shootout between the suspects and police forces.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sanjay Kumar Sain detailed that the suspects, including Farman, Mohsin, Sahabzada, and Zahid, were caught after the police received a tip-off about their activities. They attempted to flee when confronted, but police managed to neutralize the situation by shooting the vehicle's tire.

The suspects were found in possession of equipment such as a decoding machine and firearms. Farman, identified as the gang leader, faces 58 criminal cases. The gang is responsible for stealing over 50 vehicles recently, which they sold in Meerut for profit.

