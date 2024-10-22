Left Menu

Tragic End for Hostages: Terror Strikes Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Three laborers were killed by terrorists in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan. The incident occurred in the Kurram tribal district, where the victims had been among seven construction workers kidnapped. While three of the hostages were killed, four managed to escape. No group has claimed responsibility yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 22-10-2024 19:43 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 19:43 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Three laborers have been killed by terrorists in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to local police. The tragedy unfolded at Zaimasht Khoedad Khel in the Kurram tribal district, close to the Afghan border.

The victims were part of a group of seven construction workers who had been kidnapped by the terrorists, authorities confirmed. While three were brutally murdered, four others managed to escape captivity.

No terror group has so far claimed responsibility for these grim acts, leaving questions about the culprits and their motives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

