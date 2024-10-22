Tragedy in Beirut: Israeli Strike Claims Lives Near Hospital

An Israeli air strike near Beirut's primary government hospital resulted in the tragic deaths of at least 18 people, including four children, and left 60 others wounded, according to the Lebanese health ministry on Tuesday.

While the Rafik Hariri University Hospital itself was not a direct target, the Israeli military confirmed that the strike aimed at a Hezbollah site nearby. Despite assurances, debris from the attack caused damage to the medical facility, according to hospital director Jihad Saadeh.

Saadeh also noted that while hospital staff were unharmed, ongoing rescue operations focused on those affected outside the hospital complex. These efforts highlight the broader impact of the conflict in civilian areas.

