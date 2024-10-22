Left Menu

Key Appointments in Rajya Sabha's Influence Sphere

Several new appointments have been made to various Rajya Sabha committees, with Milind Deora of Shiv Sena becoming the chairman of the Committee on Subordinate Legislation. Other notable appointments include Narain Dass Gupta for the Committee on Petitions and Laxmikant Bajpayee as the chairman of the Committee on Papers Laid on the Table.

The Rajya Sabha has seen significant committee reshuffling as Shiv Sena's Milind Deora is named chairman of the Committee on Subordinate Legislation by Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. This strategic move places Deora at the helm of a key legislative body.

Accompanying Deora's appointment, AAP's Narain Dass Gupta assumes leadership of the Committee on Petitions, while BJP's Laxmikant Bajpayee will oversee the Committee on Papers Laid on the Table. These appointments are part of a broader reshuffle aiming to streamline operations in the upper house.

As the reconstituted committees take shape, an impressive roster of members has been nominated across several panels, marking a phase of renewed focus and strategic alignment within the Rajya Sabha's legislative framework.

