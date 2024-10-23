Left Menu

U.S. Defense Leak Sparks Investigation into Israel-Iran Tensions

The U.S. Defense Department is not under investigation for a leaked intelligence document about Israel's plans against Iran, according to Secretary Lloyd Austin. The FBI is probing the incident, which involved documents detailing Israeli military preparations. No evidence supports claims that Defense Department employees are being investigated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-10-2024 16:58 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 16:58 IST
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced Wednesday that there is no ongoing investigation targeting Office of the Secretary of Defense employees regarding a leaked intelligence document about Israel's military strategy against Iran.

The FBI has launched an investigation into the disclosure of two classified documents. These documents outline Israel's military strategy in anticipation of Iranian retaliation, which were reportedly prepared by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.

Circulating on social media, the leaks have led to unfounded claims implicating a Defense Department employee. John Kirby, White House spokesman, has not confirmed whether the leak was intentional or the result of a cyber breach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

