Tensions Escalate in Bilaspur: Panchayat Pradhan's Unexpected Outburst
A woman panchayat pradhan allegedly slapped the vice chairman of Bilaspur Sadar Block Samiti during a meeting. A police case has been filed, but no arrests made. The incident has triggered demands for appropriate action, as the situation unfolds with administrative scrutiny.
In a startling incident, a woman panchayat pradhan reportedly slapped the vice chairman of Bilaspur Sadar Block Samiti during a meeting on Wednesday, officials stated. The altercation has prompted an investigation by local authorities.
Bilaspur's Deputy Commissioner, Abid Hussain Sadiq, confirmed that a case has been registered by the police under relevant sections. The department plans to conduct a thorough investigation to determine necessary actions against those involved.
The confrontation unfolded when the Pradhan of Namhol gram panchayat abruptly entered the meeting, hit Vice-chairman Mast Ram, and exited hastily. No arrests have been reported, while calls for accountability, including from Chairperson Sita Dhiman, continue to mount.
