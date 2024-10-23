Left Menu

Tensions Escalate in Bilaspur: Panchayat Pradhan's Unexpected Outburst

A woman panchayat pradhan allegedly slapped the vice chairman of Bilaspur Sadar Block Samiti during a meeting. A police case has been filed, but no arrests made. The incident has triggered demands for appropriate action, as the situation unfolds with administrative scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 23-10-2024 18:11 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 18:11 IST
Tensions Escalate in Bilaspur: Panchayat Pradhan's Unexpected Outburst
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling incident, a woman panchayat pradhan reportedly slapped the vice chairman of Bilaspur Sadar Block Samiti during a meeting on Wednesday, officials stated. The altercation has prompted an investigation by local authorities.

Bilaspur's Deputy Commissioner, Abid Hussain Sadiq, confirmed that a case has been registered by the police under relevant sections. The department plans to conduct a thorough investigation to determine necessary actions against those involved.

The confrontation unfolded when the Pradhan of Namhol gram panchayat abruptly entered the meeting, hit Vice-chairman Mast Ram, and exited hastily. No arrests have been reported, while calls for accountability, including from Chairperson Sita Dhiman, continue to mount.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024