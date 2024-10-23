Tensions Escalate in Bilaspur: Panchayat Pradhan's Unexpected Outburst

In a startling incident, a woman panchayat pradhan reportedly slapped the vice chairman of Bilaspur Sadar Block Samiti during a meeting on Wednesday, officials stated. The altercation has prompted an investigation by local authorities.

Bilaspur's Deputy Commissioner, Abid Hussain Sadiq, confirmed that a case has been registered by the police under relevant sections. The department plans to conduct a thorough investigation to determine necessary actions against those involved.

The confrontation unfolded when the Pradhan of Namhol gram panchayat abruptly entered the meeting, hit Vice-chairman Mast Ram, and exited hastily. No arrests have been reported, while calls for accountability, including from Chairperson Sita Dhiman, continue to mount.

(With inputs from agencies.)