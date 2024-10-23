Left Menu

Rising Tensions in Asia-Pacific: Russia's Stance on US-Japan Drills

The Russian foreign ministry, represented by spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, has expressed concerns over Japan-United States military exercises, labeling them as parts of a deterrence policy against Russia and China. Moscow warns of necessary measures to safeguard its national security amidst escalating regional tensions.

23-10-2024
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Moscow has voiced concerns over recent military drills conducted by Japan and the United States, suggesting that these exercises increase tensions in the Asia-Pacific region.

According to Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian foreign ministry, the drills are perceived as a deterrence strategy targeting both Russia and China.

During a briefing, Zakharova emphasized that Russia might implement suitable measures to ensure national security in response to these developments, warning the involved parties of potential consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

