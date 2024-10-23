Rising Tensions in Asia-Pacific: Russia's Stance on US-Japan Drills

Moscow has voiced concerns over recent military drills conducted by Japan and the United States, suggesting that these exercises increase tensions in the Asia-Pacific region.

According to Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian foreign ministry, the drills are perceived as a deterrence strategy targeting both Russia and China.

During a briefing, Zakharova emphasized that Russia might implement suitable measures to ensure national security in response to these developments, warning the involved parties of potential consequences.

