Protests Erupt Over Alleged Misconduct by IPS Officer in Gujarat

Gujarat Congress leaders and members of the Dalit community took to the streets in Gandhinagar to protest against IPS officer Rajkumar Pandian, demanding his suspension for alleged misbehavior towards MLA Jignesh Mevani.
The protestors convened outside the DGP office, led by senior Congress figures including Shaktisinh Gohil and several party MLAs, in response to claims that Pandian insulted Mevani during discussions on land encroachment issues.
Pandian dismissed the allegations as baseless and maintained that Gujarat police prioritize the welfare of marginalized communities. In a meeting with senior Congress leaders, a memorandum was submitted calling for Pandian's suspension and an apology to the Dalit community.
