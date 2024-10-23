Madras High Court Questions Police Probe in Fake NCC Camp Abuse Case
The Madras High Court has queried police on their investigation into the alleged sexual abuse of 13 girls in a fraudulent NCC camp organized by anti-social elements in Tamil Nadu. An advocate sought a transfer of the case to the CBI. The court is set for a follow-up on October 30.
The Madras High Court posed a series of pertinent questions to the police concerning their investigation into a case involving the sexual abuse of 13 girls at a fake NCC camp organized by anti-social elements in Krishnagiri district, Tamil Nadu.
A division bench, led by Justices D Krishnakumar and P B Balaji, will further address the Public Interest Litigation filed by advocate A P Suryaprakasam, who seeks to transfer the investigation from local police to the CBI. A charge sheet had been filed for four involved schools, according to Additional Advocate General J Ravindran.
The court raised issues about the school's lack of permission for the camp and the alleged involvement of one Gopu with the deceased Sivaraman, who organized the camps through a fake trust. Investigation revealed interstate movement and exploitation of victims. The Tamil Nadu Legal Services Authority was tasked with disbursing compensation to victims.
