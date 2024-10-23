Madras High Court Questions Police Probe in Fake NCC Camp Abuse Case

The Madras High Court posed a series of pertinent questions to the police concerning their investigation into a case involving the sexual abuse of 13 girls at a fake NCC camp organized by anti-social elements in Krishnagiri district, Tamil Nadu.

A division bench, led by Justices D Krishnakumar and P B Balaji, will further address the Public Interest Litigation filed by advocate A P Suryaprakasam, who seeks to transfer the investigation from local police to the CBI. A charge sheet had been filed for four involved schools, according to Additional Advocate General J Ravindran.

The court raised issues about the school's lack of permission for the camp and the alleged involvement of one Gopu with the deceased Sivaraman, who organized the camps through a fake trust. Investigation revealed interstate movement and exploitation of victims. The Tamil Nadu Legal Services Authority was tasked with disbursing compensation to victims.

