Nepal's Political Landscape: Unity Amidst Turbulence

Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli, on Wednesday, underscored efforts to strengthen national unity amidst attempts to sow communal discord and conflict within Nepal. Addressing an event at the Prime Minister's office in Singha Durbar, Oli dismissed rumors of governmental instability spread by opposition parties.

Oli highlighted the coalition with large political entities like the Nepali Congress and CPN-UML, reinforcing that the government remains steadfast and historically rooted. He reiterated his commitment to maintaining democracy, constitutional preservation, and social justice.

Marking the government's achievements in its initial 100 days, Oli revealed the completion of 185 out of 274 planned projects. Asserting a no-compromise stance on national interests and governance, he pledged ongoing anti-corruption efforts and announced significant aid for flood-ravaged families.

