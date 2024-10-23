Left Menu

Nepal's Political Landscape: Unity Amidst Turbulence

Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli emphasized strengthening national unity and dismissed rumors of government collapse. He highlighted the coalition with major parties and underscored commitments achieved in the first 100 days. Oli stressed anti-corruption measures and announced significant financial assistance for flood victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 23-10-2024 19:18 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 19:18 IST
Nepal's Political Landscape: Unity Amidst Turbulence
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli, on Wednesday, underscored efforts to strengthen national unity amidst attempts to sow communal discord and conflict within Nepal. Addressing an event at the Prime Minister's office in Singha Durbar, Oli dismissed rumors of governmental instability spread by opposition parties.

Oli highlighted the coalition with large political entities like the Nepali Congress and CPN-UML, reinforcing that the government remains steadfast and historically rooted. He reiterated his commitment to maintaining democracy, constitutional preservation, and social justice.

Marking the government's achievements in its initial 100 days, Oli revealed the completion of 185 out of 274 planned projects. Asserting a no-compromise stance on national interests and governance, he pledged ongoing anti-corruption efforts and announced significant aid for flood-ravaged families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024