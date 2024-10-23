Left Menu

Kejriwal Challenges Excise Policy Linked Money Laundering Case in Court

Arvind Kejriwal, former Delhi Chief Minister, has contested the Enforcement Directorate's summons tied to alleged money laundering connected with an excise policy. The Delhi High Court deferred the hearing to January 22, pending certain issues before the Supreme Court. Kejriwal is on interim bail, challenging PMLA's validity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2024 19:21 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 19:21 IST
Kejriwal Challenges Excise Policy Linked Money Laundering Case in Court
Arvind Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has scheduled a hearing for January 22 on a petition by former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, challenging the summons from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering investigation linked to an excise policy.

A bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Amit Sharma noted that several issues raised in Kejriwal's petition are currently pending before the Supreme Court, leading to a deferral.

Kejriwal, who heads the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was summoned for questioning by the ED as part of an ongoing probe. He was later arrested but is currently on interim bail. His petition questions the constitutional aspects of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, arguing that the law is being used to undermine the electoral process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024