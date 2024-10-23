Kejriwal Challenges Excise Policy Linked Money Laundering Case in Court

The Delhi High Court has scheduled a hearing for January 22 on a petition by former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, challenging the summons from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering investigation linked to an excise policy.

A bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Amit Sharma noted that several issues raised in Kejriwal's petition are currently pending before the Supreme Court, leading to a deferral.

Kejriwal, who heads the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was summoned for questioning by the ED as part of an ongoing probe. He was later arrested but is currently on interim bail. His petition questions the constitutional aspects of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, arguing that the law is being used to undermine the electoral process.

(With inputs from agencies.)