Kejriwal Challenges Excise Policy Linked Money Laundering Case in Court
Arvind Kejriwal, former Delhi Chief Minister, has contested the Enforcement Directorate's summons tied to alleged money laundering connected with an excise policy. The Delhi High Court deferred the hearing to January 22, pending certain issues before the Supreme Court. Kejriwal is on interim bail, challenging PMLA's validity.
The Delhi High Court has scheduled a hearing for January 22 on a petition by former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, challenging the summons from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering investigation linked to an excise policy.
A bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Amit Sharma noted that several issues raised in Kejriwal's petition are currently pending before the Supreme Court, leading to a deferral.
Kejriwal, who heads the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was summoned for questioning by the ED as part of an ongoing probe. He was later arrested but is currently on interim bail. His petition questions the constitutional aspects of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, arguing that the law is being used to undermine the electoral process.
