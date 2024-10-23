Former CPI (Maoist) Member Surrenders in Odisha
Debe Sari, also known as Geeta, a 22-year-old former CPI (Maoist) member, surrendered to the police in Odisha's Kalahandi district. She was part of the Kalahandi-Kandhamal-Boudh-Nayagarh division and had been active in Chhattisgarh before moving to Odisha in 2022, participating in five gunfights.
In a significant development, Debe Sari, also known as Geeta, surrendered to the police in Odisha's Kalahandi district on Wednesday. The 22-year-old was a former member of the proscribed CPI (Maoist), according to senior police officials.
Geeta, a native of Sukma in Chhattisgarh, was affiliated with the Kalahandi-Kandhamal-Boudh-Nayagarh division of the CPI (Maoists). She initially joined the Chitra Natya Mandali in 2018 before associating with the banned group.
After a three-year stint in Chhattisgarh, Geeta was moved to Odisha in 2022, where she operated primarily in the Boudh district. Involved in five encounters with law enforcement, she provided first aid to injured Maoists, police sources disclosed.
