Former CPI (Maoist) Member Surrenders in Odisha

In a significant development, Debe Sari, also known as Geeta, surrendered to the police in Odisha's Kalahandi district on Wednesday. The 22-year-old was a former member of the proscribed CPI (Maoist), according to senior police officials.

Geeta, a native of Sukma in Chhattisgarh, was affiliated with the Kalahandi-Kandhamal-Boudh-Nayagarh division of the CPI (Maoists). She initially joined the Chitra Natya Mandali in 2018 before associating with the banned group.

After a three-year stint in Chhattisgarh, Geeta was moved to Odisha in 2022, where she operated primarily in the Boudh district. Involved in five encounters with law enforcement, she provided first aid to injured Maoists, police sources disclosed.

