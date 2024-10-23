Supreme Court's Directive: Boosting Legal Aid Visibility

In a pivotal move, the Supreme Court of India has underscored the significance of awareness in the effective operation of legal aid services.

The apex judicial body has mandated the widespread display of contact information of local legal aid offices in public spaces, from police stations to railway stations. This directive underscores the court's commitment to making free legal aid services more accessible to every citizen, particularly those in prisons.

The court has urged high courts to append legal aid information to court judgments and encouraged promotional initiatives through All India Radio and Doordarshan to maximize outreach. Highlighting Article 39-A, the verdict reiterates that free legal aid is a fundamental right under Article 21—ensuring justice for even the most marginalized.

(With inputs from agencies.)