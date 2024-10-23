Left Menu

Supreme Court's Directive: Boosting Legal Aid Visibility

The Supreme Court has emphasized the need for increased awareness of legal aid, directing the display of contact details of legal aid offices in public places. Measures include promoting legal aid through local media and creative strategies to ensure the scheme's reach to all eligible individuals, especially prison inmates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2024 20:41 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 20:41 IST
In a pivotal move, the Supreme Court of India has underscored the significance of awareness in the effective operation of legal aid services.

The apex judicial body has mandated the widespread display of contact information of local legal aid offices in public spaces, from police stations to railway stations. This directive underscores the court's commitment to making free legal aid services more accessible to every citizen, particularly those in prisons.

The court has urged high courts to append legal aid information to court judgments and encouraged promotional initiatives through All India Radio and Doordarshan to maximize outreach. Highlighting Article 39-A, the verdict reiterates that free legal aid is a fundamental right under Article 21—ensuring justice for even the most marginalized.

