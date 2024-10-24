Sugam App Revolutionizes Property Registration in Chhattisgarh
The Chhattisgarh government's Sugam App has facilitated over 1,200 online property registrations since its launch on October 21. This app aims to combat fraud in property dealings by utilizing geolocation for verification and ensuring transparency, marking a significant shift towards technological governance in property registration.
- Country:
- India
The Chhattisgarh government has received positive feedback for its newly launched Sugam App, designed to facilitate online property registration. Within its first week, the app registered over 1,200 transactions, highlighting a shift towards more transparent and user-friendly processes.
Launched on October 21, the Sugam App aims to prevent property-related fraud and bring more transparency to the registration process. According to the state's Finance Minister, O P Choudhary, this technological advancement is vital for empowering citizens and improving procedural efficiencies.
The app addresses common fraud issues such as duplicate property sales and incorrect land registry. By requiring users to capture geotagged images of properties, the app ensures accurate recording of property locations, thus reducing potential disputes and revenue loss for the government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rexas Finance: Transforming Real Estate with RWA Tokenization
Missed Opportunities: RBI Holds Steady on Interest Rates Amid Festive Real Estate Surge
Rapid Resolution in Real Estate: Manpreet Estates LLP Revitalized
Real Estate Leaders Urge RBI to Cut Rates for Festive Boost
British Equities Rebound with Real Estate Boost Amid Vistry Target Slash