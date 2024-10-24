Sugam App Revolutionizes Property Registration in Chhattisgarh

The Chhattisgarh government has received positive feedback for its newly launched Sugam App, designed to facilitate online property registration. Within its first week, the app registered over 1,200 transactions, highlighting a shift towards more transparent and user-friendly processes.

Launched on October 21, the Sugam App aims to prevent property-related fraud and bring more transparency to the registration process. According to the state's Finance Minister, O P Choudhary, this technological advancement is vital for empowering citizens and improving procedural efficiencies.

The app addresses common fraud issues such as duplicate property sales and incorrect land registry. By requiring users to capture geotagged images of properties, the app ensures accurate recording of property locations, thus reducing potential disputes and revenue loss for the government.

