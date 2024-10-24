Shocking Abuse Allegation at Thane Play School

In a distressing development, a video has surfaced on social media, allegedly depicting a woman attendant attacking a three-year-old boy at a play school in Thane, Maharashtra. The shocking footage has prompted the child's parents to approach the local law enforcement for justice.

Despite the severity of the allegations, officials confirmed on Thursday that no formal FIR has been lodged yet in the disturbing incident that occurred last week. The young boy, understandably traumatized, has refrained from returning to his classes.

Keen to address the issue, an officer from the Kapurbawdi police station mentioned that they are investigating the complaint. However, the motive behind the alleged assault remains unclear, leaving many questions unanswered about the play school’s safety measures and supervision.

(With inputs from agencies.)