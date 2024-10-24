Left Menu

Fierce Operation in Pakistan: Security Forces Take Down High-Value Terrorist

Pakistani security forces eliminated nine terrorists, including two suicide bombers and a highly valuable target, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bajaur district. The operation, backed by intelligence, resulted in a fierce gunbattle. A report highlighted a surge in fatalities this year compared to last, with Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa facing major attacks.

Updated: 24-10-2024 12:35 IST
Pakistani security forces conducted a significant operation in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, resulting in the deaths of nine terrorists, including two suicide bombers and a highly sought-after target. The military's media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), confirmed these details on Thursday.

This intelligence-driven mission took place on Wednesday night in the province's Bajaur district. The forces engaged in a fierce gunbattle, ultimately neutralizing the threat posed by the terrorists, who were accused of numerous attacks on both security forces and civilians.

In the aftermath, authorities recovered a substantial cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosives from the site. The military has commenced sanitization operations to clear the area of any remaining threats. According to a report by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS), fatalities this year have exceeded last year's total, with Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa being the hotspots for terrorist activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

