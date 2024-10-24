Tensions Elevate as North Korean Balloons Stir Alarm in South Korea

A second incident involving North Korean balloons dropping trash on the South Korean presidential compound has raised alarms about security vulnerabilities amid ongoing tensions between the two nations.

The event followed accusations by North Korea that South Korea had used drones to distribute propaganda leaflets over Pyongyang, escalating the already heightened rhetoric and threats.

While the debris posed no immediate threat, the continued balloon activities underscore the psychological warfare reminiscent of Cold War tactics, and coincide with increased North Korean weapon tests and military ties with Russia.

