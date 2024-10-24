Tensions Elevate as North Korean Balloons Stir Alarm in South Korea
North Korean balloons dropping trash have heightened concerns in South Korea, notably after debris landed on the presidential compound. This incident underlines the strained North-South relations amid accusations and counterclaims involving drone surveillance and propaganda dissemination.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 24-10-2024 12:52 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 12:52 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
A second incident involving North Korean balloons dropping trash on the South Korean presidential compound has raised alarms about security vulnerabilities amid ongoing tensions between the two nations.
The event followed accusations by North Korea that South Korea had used drones to distribute propaganda leaflets over Pyongyang, escalating the already heightened rhetoric and threats.
While the debris posed no immediate threat, the continued balloon activities underscore the psychological warfare reminiscent of Cold War tactics, and coincide with increased North Korean weapon tests and military ties with Russia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Border Security Forces Apprehend Pakistani Intruder in Tense Stand-Off
Oceania Prepares for Potential Bird Flu Crisis: A Tightening Web of Biosecurity and Vigilance
Arctic Wolf's Global Expansion: New Cybersecurity Hub in Bengaluru
Electoral Shake-Up: Jammu Elections Witness Massive Security Deposit Forfeitures
Urgent Need for Humanitarian Relief in Gaza: U.N. Security Council Highlights Crisis