World Powers Unite in Paris for Lebanon's Future
A major conference in Paris aims to secure 500 million euros in aid for Lebanon amidst escalating conflict with Hezbollah. Despite the presence of 70 delegations, the event is expected to make limited headway, focusing on the Lebanese Armed Forces and the urgent need for a ceasefire.
A high-stakes conference in Paris convenes world powers to discuss Lebanon's future amid ongoing conflict. The meeting, urgently arranged by France, aims to provide 500 million euros in humanitarian aid and advocate for a ceasefire.
While the gathering includes 70 delegations, few key ministers are present, casting doubt on concrete outcomes. France's special envoy to Lebanon has emphasized the risk of a civil war if fighting continues. The conference seeks to bolster the Lebanese Armed Forces, viewed as vital to peacekeeping and implementing U.N. resolutions.
Diplomatic relations, particularly between Paris and Washington, face challenges, with European and Arab nations urging a quick ceasefire. The efforts underscore the urgency to stabilize Lebanon and halt escalating violence.
