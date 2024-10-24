Left Menu

Tensions Rise in the South China Sea: Indonesian Waters Contested Again

A Chinese coast guard vessel entered Indonesia's waters twice in a week, disrupting a survey by Pertamina, reflecting ongoing tensions amid China's vast territorial claims in the South China Sea. Despite international rulings against China's claims, the nation remains assertive, complicating relations with Indonesia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 13:27 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 13:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Chinese coast guard vessel was expelled from Indonesian waters twice this week after disrupting a survey by state energy firm Pertamina in the South China Sea, as reported by Indonesia's maritime security agency. The recent incidents follow the inauguration of Prabowo Subianto as Indonesia's president.

China asserts sovereignty over most of the South China Sea via a contentious nine-dash line, which overlaps with the EEZs of several Southeast Asian nations. Although the Permanent Court of Arbitration deemed China's claims baseless in 2016, Beijing continues to reject this ruling.

The disputed events occurred near Indonesia's Natuna islands. On Monday, the Chinese vessel claimed the area as Chinese jurisdiction, prompting Indonesia's maritime agency to announce ongoing patrols to safeguard seismic surveys and uphold Indonesia's sovereignty. Diplomacy remains essential as tensions persist, underscored by high-level defense talks between Indonesia and China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

