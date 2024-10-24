Left Menu

Clash Over SEBI Chief's Absence Escalates Political Tensions

SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch's absence from a scheduled Parliament's Public Accounts Committee meeting prompted the rescheduling of the session and ensuing political drama. Opposition members accused Buch of contempt, while ruling party members protested the panel head's unilateral decisions, highlighting both procedural and political controversies.

Updated: 24-10-2024 14:17 IST
Madhabi Puri Buch
  • India

SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch's unexpected absence at a Parliament's Public Accounts Committee meeting on Thursday led to the session's postponement, igniting political discord. The committee chair, K C Venugopal, was criticized for postponing the meeting by members of the ruling party, who accused him of acting unilaterally.

Buch, who had confirmed her attendance after a prior exemption request was denied, informed the committee just hours before the scheduled meeting that she and her team could not attend due to exigent circumstances. Her late notice was branded as virtually contemptuous by some opposition members.

Ruling party members, led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, alleged that the decision to summon Buch amounted to partisan politics. They voiced concerns over the chair's decision-making process, emphasizing that other parliamentary panels are responsible for reviewing various regulatory bodies like SEBI. The session was marred by allegations of unconstitutional actions and motivations tied to political rivalry.

