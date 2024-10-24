Panchayat Employee Nabbed in Bribery Scandal
A panchayat employee in Mandsaur district, Madhya Pradesh, was arrested for accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000. The bribe was allegedly demanded for releasing funds under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. A police trap led to the arrest, and a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act is underway.
In a startling corruption case, a panchayat employee in Mandsaur district, Madhya Pradesh, was apprehended on Thursday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000. The police acted on a complaint about illicit demands for the release of funds under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.
The accused, identified as Radheshyam Prajapat, an employment assistant with the Ajaypur Janpad Panchayat, had reportedly asked for Rs 10,000 from a local resident, Raju Lal Ahirwal. The bribe was linked to the release of the second installment of funds.
A sting operation conducted by Deputy Superintendent of Police Basant Shrivastava led to Prajapat's arrest while accepting the bribe. A case has been filed under the Prevention of Corruption Act, marking the beginning of a deeper investigation.
