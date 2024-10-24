Arrest in West Champaran: Shocking Case of Child Assault

A disturbing case in West Champaran has led to the arrest of a male suspect on charges of sexually assaulting a two-and-a-half-year-old girl, the Bihar Police confirmed on Thursday.

The incident emerged on October 23, when the suspect brought the injured child to a hospital in Bettiah. The medical staff grew suspicious of his explanations regarding her condition, prompting them to alert the authorities.

Upon police arrival, the suspect, who is related to the victim, gave conflicting statements about the incident. He was arrested based on inconsistencies in his account. Although no formal complaint has been lodged by the victim's family, the child has undergone a medical examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)