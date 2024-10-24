Left Menu

Arrest in West Champaran: Shocking Case of Child Assault

A man in West Champaran was arrested by Bihar Police for allegedly assaulting a young girl. The incident unfolded when the suspect took the child to a hospital, prompting staff to notify authorities due to suspicious circumstances. The accused provided inconsistent explanations and was subsequently detained.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bettiah | Updated: 24-10-2024 16:32 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 16:32 IST
Arrest in West Champaran: Shocking Case of Child Assault
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A disturbing case in West Champaran has led to the arrest of a male suspect on charges of sexually assaulting a two-and-a-half-year-old girl, the Bihar Police confirmed on Thursday.

The incident emerged on October 23, when the suspect brought the injured child to a hospital in Bettiah. The medical staff grew suspicious of his explanations regarding her condition, prompting them to alert the authorities.

Upon police arrival, the suspect, who is related to the victim, gave conflicting statements about the incident. He was arrested based on inconsistencies in his account. Although no formal complaint has been lodged by the victim's family, the child has undergone a medical examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

 Turkey
2
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
3
BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

 India
4
Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Gender Gap: How Social Protection Programs Drive Equality and Economic Empowerment

Comprehensive Care for Every Child: WHO and UNICEF's Guide to Scheduled Health Visits

Surviving the Price Crisis: How Rising Costs Are Deepening Poverty in Cote d'Ivoire

Transforming Global Trade: The Role of Port Community Systems in Modern Logistics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024