Arrest in West Champaran: Shocking Case of Child Assault
A man in West Champaran was arrested by Bihar Police for allegedly assaulting a young girl. The incident unfolded when the suspect took the child to a hospital, prompting staff to notify authorities due to suspicious circumstances. The accused provided inconsistent explanations and was subsequently detained.
A disturbing case in West Champaran has led to the arrest of a male suspect on charges of sexually assaulting a two-and-a-half-year-old girl, the Bihar Police confirmed on Thursday.
The incident emerged on October 23, when the suspect brought the injured child to a hospital in Bettiah. The medical staff grew suspicious of his explanations regarding her condition, prompting them to alert the authorities.
Upon police arrival, the suspect, who is related to the victim, gave conflicting statements about the incident. He was arrested based on inconsistencies in his account. Although no formal complaint has been lodged by the victim's family, the child has undergone a medical examination.
