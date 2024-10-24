Left Menu

Punjab Police Busts Cross-Border Drone Drug Smuggling Ring

Punjab Police arrested three men accused of smuggling 2.15 kg of heroin, revealing their direct ties with a Pakistan-based smuggler using drones for cross-border trafficking. An investigation is underway following the capture on the outskirts of Gharinda Amritsar Rural.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 24-10-2024 20:07 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 20:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Police have successfully dismantled a drug smuggling operation involving drones, arresting three suspects and seizing 2.15 kg of heroin. Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar announced the development on Thursday.

The arrested individuals, identified as Jagroop Singh alias Jupa, and Jagjit Singh and Jashanpreet Singh, were directly in contact with Pakistan-based drug smuggler Kaali. The investigation revealed their method of using drones for cross-border drug trafficking.

The police's professional sleuthing led to the arrests after obtaining reliable intelligence about a planned drug delivery near the Chheharta bypass. Efforts to uncover the network's full extent are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

