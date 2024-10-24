Punjab Police Busts Cross-Border Drone Drug Smuggling Ring
Punjab Police arrested three men accused of smuggling 2.15 kg of heroin, revealing their direct ties with a Pakistan-based smuggler using drones for cross-border trafficking. An investigation is underway following the capture on the outskirts of Gharinda Amritsar Rural.
Punjab Police have successfully dismantled a drug smuggling operation involving drones, arresting three suspects and seizing 2.15 kg of heroin. Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar announced the development on Thursday.
The arrested individuals, identified as Jagroop Singh alias Jupa, and Jagjit Singh and Jashanpreet Singh, were directly in contact with Pakistan-based drug smuggler Kaali. The investigation revealed their method of using drones for cross-border drug trafficking.
The police's professional sleuthing led to the arrests after obtaining reliable intelligence about a planned drug delivery near the Chheharta bypass. Efforts to uncover the network's full extent are ongoing.
