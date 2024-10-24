Left Menu

West Bengal's Daring Dance with Cyclone Dana

West Bengal is preparing for Cyclone Dana's arrival by evacuating over 3.5 lakh residents from low-lying areas. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is actively overseeing operations, with thousands already in shelters. She expressed concerns over water management and has urged citizens to prioritize safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-10-2024 20:51 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 20:51 IST
As Cyclone Dana looms, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has declared a state of high alert, announcing that over 3.5 lakh people have been marked for evacuation from the state's vulnerable low-lying regions.

In a dedicated effort to reassure the public, Banerjee committed to spending Thursday night at the state secretariat, overseeing the situation along with senior officials, while 2,43,374 individuals have already found refuge in emergency camps.

Emphasizing the importance of public cooperation, she advised citizens to remain cautious and adhere to official evacuation orders, urging them not to succumb to panic or misinformation in the face of potential cyclonic rains and winds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

