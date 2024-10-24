Controversy Unfolds as SEBI Chairperson Avoids Parliament Panel

SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch recently skipped a crucial meeting with the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament. This absence has sparked speculation and criticism from opposition leaders.

Congress's Rahul Gandhi questioned why Buch avoided the panel, suggesting she might be protected by higher authorities. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge echoed these concerns, stating that accountability to the parliamentary committee is essential for transparency.

The absence prompted a postponement of proceedings, with committee head K C Venugopal facing opposition from ruling party members. Despite the setback, calls for Buch to attend in the future remain open, highlighting ongoing debates about institutional independence.

