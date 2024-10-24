Justice Sanjiv Khanna: India's New Chief Justice
Justice Sanjiv Khanna has been appointed as the 51st Chief Justice of India. He will take office on November 11, succeeding Justice D Y Chandrachud. Known for significant rulings, Justice Khanna has a tenure until May 2025 and is the nephew of former judge H R Khanna.
- Country:
- India
Justice Sanjiv Khanna has been named the 51st Chief Justice of India and is set to take his oath on November 11, following the retirement of Justice D Y Chandrachud. Justice Chandrachud's term began on November 8, 2022, and concludes as he reaches the age of 65.
Justice Khanna, with a career that began at the Delhi High Court in 2005, advanced to the Supreme Court in 2019. His tenure as CJI will last until May 13, 2025. His notable Supreme Court rulings include those on electronic voting machines and the unconstitutionality of the electoral bond scheme for political funding.
Additionally, Justice Khanna participated in the decision upholding the abrogation of Article 370. He is the nephew of H R Khanna, a former Supreme Court judge who played a pivotal role in the landmark Kesavananda Bharati case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Iltija Mufti Vows to Champion Article 370 and Statehood in J&K
J&K Statehood Demand: Centre's Response Awaited, No Return of Article 370
Supreme Court to Review High-Profile Bail Plea in Delhi Excise Policy Scandal
Engineer Rashid Accuses Abdullahs of Collusion in Article 370 Abrogation
Dr. Jitendra Singh Highlights Kashmiri Support for Article 370 Abrogation at 'Rashtra Sarvopari Summit'