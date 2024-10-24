Justice Sanjiv Khanna: India's New Chief Justice

Left Menu

Justice Sanjiv Khanna has been appointed as the 51st Chief Justice of India. He will take office on November 11, succeeding Justice D Y Chandrachud. Known for significant rulings, Justice Khanna has a tenure until May 2025 and is the nephew of former judge H R Khanna.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2024 21:29 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 21:29 IST
Justice Sanjiv Khanna has been named the 51st Chief Justice of India and is set to take his oath on November 11, following the retirement of Justice D Y Chandrachud. Justice Chandrachud's term began on November 8, 2022, and concludes as he reaches the age of 65.

Justice Khanna, with a career that began at the Delhi High Court in 2005, advanced to the Supreme Court in 2019. His tenure as CJI will last until May 13, 2025. His notable Supreme Court rulings include those on electronic voting machines and the unconstitutionality of the electoral bond scheme for political funding.

Additionally, Justice Khanna participated in the decision upholding the abrogation of Article 370. He is the nephew of H R Khanna, a former Supreme Court judge who played a pivotal role in the landmark Kesavananda Bharati case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

