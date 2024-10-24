Guilty Verdict in Belekeri Illegal Ore Export Case
The Special Court for People's Representatives has found Karwar Congress MLA Satish Sail and others guilty in the Belekeri illegal iron ore export case. The court has ordered immediate arrests of all accused, with sentencing on October 25. The verdict addresses illegal transportation of ore without permission.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-10-2024 21:32 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 21:32 IST
- Country:
- India
The Special Court for People's Representatives has delivered its verdict, declaring Karwar Congress MLA Satish Sail guilty in the Belekeri illegal iron ore export case.
The judgment also implicates Forest Officer Mahesh Biliye and Mallikarjuna Shipping in the unauthorized transportation of 11,312 metric tonnes of seized ore. Immediate arrests have been ordered for all accused, with sentencing set for October 25.
This decision reflects on six cases associated with the illegal export of iron ore from Belekeri, following an inquiry and charge-sheet from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
