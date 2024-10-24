Court Upholds Key Parts of NY Gun Control Law

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan upheld significant portions of New York state's gun control legislation on Thursday. This ruling permits the state to prohibit firearms in sensitive locations like schools, parks, and bars. The court emphasized that licensing officials can prevent dangerous individuals from carrying guns in public by requiring evidence of 'good moral character' from applicants.

However, the three-judge panel did reject aspects of the 2022 law that banned guns in private locations open to the public, such as gas stations. The decision comes after the U.S. Supreme Court instructed a review in light of constitutional protections for gun owners.

Representatives for the gun owners and New York Attorney General Letitia James have yet to comment. Governor Kathy Hochul ratified the law soon after a Supreme Court ruling expanded public gun carrying rights under the 2nd Amendment. The case continues before U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby in Syracuse.

