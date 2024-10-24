Left Menu

Potential for Sharp Conclusion in Israel-Hezbollah Conflict

Israel’s military chief, Herzi Halevi, sees a potential 'sharp conclusion' to the ongoing conflict with Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon. Speaking from a security evaluation in the Gaza Strip, Halevi emphasized the dismantling of Hezbollah's senior command as a key strategy in the northern conflict zone.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel's Chief of the General Staff, Herzi Halevi, indicated on Thursday that a decisive end to the conflict with Hezbollah, a group supported by Iran and based in Lebanon, is possible.

He emphasized in a video statement from a security assessment in the Gaza Strip that Israel has effectively dismantled Hezbollah's senior command structure.

The possibility of reaching a 'sharp conclusion' in the north reflects Israel's strategic military approach towards resolving tensions with Hezbollah.

(With inputs from agencies.)

